When you take into account temperatures, sky cover, winds and more, we’ll grade Memorial Day weekend to be a B+, a good improvement over the C given out a year ago.
The clouds from Thursday will be long gone by Friday morning. In its place will be plentiful sunshine on a strong northwest breeze due to high pressure filling in from the Northern Plains.
The humidity we had during the day, which was a little, will be gone, too. In fact it’ll be very much like a spring day out there, with dry air. Temperatures will start in the low to mid-60s,a very mild morning, before rising into the mid- and upper 70s during the afternoon.
Doing some subjective grading, I’ll give the day a B+ (note that I’m grading mainly for the shore here). An extremely solid day, though high winds and not exactly “ideal” beach weather temperatures for all bring it down a hair.
Friday night will be a rockin’ one to kick off the weekend. Under a moonlit sky, temperatures will fall through the 60s during the evening. You’ll likely want a layer on if you’re out late at night. By Saturday at sunrise, we’ll be in the mid-50s.
The wind will turn to the south Saturday. That will mean an onshore flow for us. However, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky, thanks to high pressure sitting just offshore. Afternoon highs will be seasonable on the mainland, with upper 60s at the shore as it blows off the 50-degree ocean water.
I’ll grade this to a B. Again, great day to be out and about? Absolutely. Enjoy! Is it T-shirt, flip flops and shorts weather, though? Not exactly.
Saturday evening will have some clouds build in, but we should be more than mostly cloudy. There’s a low risk for a shower after midnight, but not enough to even think about bringing the umbrella. The south wind also helps cap our temperature drop at night. Come Sunday’s sunrise, we’ll be in the low 60s.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — Each night around midnight, Wayne Roop goes out to the weather station in h…
Winds will turn to the southwest Sunday, wafting in hot, soupy air from the Gulf of Mexico. If you wanted the dog days of summer, you’ll have it on the mainland. Highs will be in the upper 80s out in Hammonton.
Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds. Yes, there will be humidity in the air.
If you don’t like the heat, the shore will be the place to be. Upper 70s will be present here. For that, I’ll give it an A.
The last night of the extended weekend will bring the risk for a few showers and storms during the evening. I wouldn’t spent the night inside, but you could get a half hour to an hour period of rain. It’ll be a little bit of a muggy night. Temperatures will stay in the 70s, while most of you will be out for the evening. Then, we’ll have mid-60s Monday morning.
As we remember those who served on Memorial Day, we’ll be treated to another very nice day. The humidity will come down during the day and sunshine will be plentiful. Temperatures will stay summery on the mainland. However, the shore will be about 10 degrees cooler, meaning low 70s.
I’ll give this day another B+. Again, lovely day, just not the warmest for shorts and flip-flops weather.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.