Memorial Day will bring a good blend of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Following that, the race is on toward summer weather, as temperatures will climb for much of the week, with a mostly dry weekend to follow.
Monday won’t be as warm as Saturday, but it won’t have the heavy rains, either. We’ll start the day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the low 50s. There will be areas of fog, mainly along the coast.
That fog will burn off during the morning, and we’ll be able to warm up some. The northeast wind will again limit the shore temperatures, and we’ll be in the low to mid-60s for highs. However, hop over across the bays, and you’ll be near 70; head all the way inland and mid- and even upper 70s will be the case, perfect for grilling outside.
Monday evening will fall through the 60s and 50s. Then, overnight, we’ll fall to between 50 and 55 degrees, comfortable enough to leave the windows open.
Not too much has changed with the forecast for our first full week of “unofficial” summer. Surface high pressure will sit overhead Tuesday, then slowly move out to sea as it continues to grip our area. Aloft, a ridge of high pressure from the Southeast will move north. Temperatures will climb to summer-like levels.
Tuesday will be a step up on the thermometer. We’ll range from the mid-60s along the shore to the upper 70s far inland, away from the sea breeze’s influence. Figure a place like Egg Harbor Township, in between it all, will be near 75. We’ll have a partly sunny sky. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s, comfortable again to go with the windows open, as long as the pollen doesn’t get to you.
Wednesday will be in the upper 60s at the shore, warming up to the low 80s on the mainland.
Then, we’ll get a sustained stretch of a summer tradition — muggy weather — for a few days. This will be due to the winds flipping to the south and southwest.
Thursday through Saturday will go like this:
Morning sunshine will greet all three days, with morning lows between the upper 50s and mid-60s. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon, with highs 80 to 85 inland and around 70 at the beaches. After 2 p.m. or so, isolated showers and storms will pop up. Sea breezes each day should keep the shore dry during this time.
As we do every year, let’s pause for moment to deeply reflect upon those in the military who gave their life for us. With some towns moving their Memorial Day ceremonies online this year, spend the three or four minutes to watch a dedication.
I know I will.
