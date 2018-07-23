Community members have rallied to pay tribute and help the Trejo family in their time of need, following the death of a 9-year-old by stray gunfire.
On Monday, a memorial of flowers, candles and balloons was set up in front of the Elmer Street home, which was struck by gunfire in the early morning hours on July 17. Authorities said a person or multiple people fired several shots from the area of Elmer and Walnut streets, striking several vehicles and shooting through a rear wall of Jennifer "Chikis" Trejo's bedroom.
Jennifer was later pronounced dead at Inspira Medical Center, shortly after police responded shots-fired call.
A GoFundMe fundraising page, set up by Bridgeton Public Schools Elementary teacher Erin D'Agostino, exceeded its $1,500 goal by raising $3,595 in public donations. Money from the online fundraiser will be given directly to Jennifer's parents to help with any funeral costs, according to the site.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.