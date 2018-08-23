BRIDGETON — Two city men have been charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession following a shootout at a Route 49 gas station.
Police said shots were fired Monday afternoon at the Riggins gas station near the intersection of Route 49 and Burlington Road.
An investigation by Bridgeton Police found both men, Bryheem Hall, 20, and Zahmere McCoy, 19, were armed and fired several shots.
McCoy was wounded during the shooting and was taken by a friend to Inspira Medical Center in Bridgeton. He was later transferred to Christiana Hospital in Delaware where he was served with arrest warrants on Thursday.
McCoy was charged with aggravated assault and weapons charges. Police said McCoy remains in the hospital in custody by Delaware State Police pending extradition back to New Jersey.
Hall was arrested after the shooting and charged with possession of a weapon and possession of an weapon for an unlawful purpose. He was lodged in the Cumberland County Jail.
He was additionally charged Wednesday with three counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, according to Chief Michael Gaimari Sr.
