David Sult and Brandon Perez were arrested and charged with setting a 27-year-old man from Brigantine on fire.

 COLT SHAW

HAMILTON — Hamilton Police say two men lit a man on fire as he slept at a friend's house in March.

Brandon Perez, 23, of Hammonton, was arrested and charged on March 25, and David Sult, 24, of Mays Landing, was arrested and charged on April 1. 

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Brigantine, left the home and was brought to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center city campus before being transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he is being treated for severe burns.

Perez and Sult are both charged with second degree aggravated assault, second degree arson, and second degree conspiracy. Both are being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

U.S. Marshals assisted in the investigation, police said.

