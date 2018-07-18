ATLANTIC CITY – Two men were arrested Tuesday for aggravated assault in two separate incidents, according to police.
At 9:14 p.m., Officers Ozriel Valentin and Kevin Sketers said they were stopped by a 45-year-old woman with a laceration to her forehead extending to her ear. Police said they identified the suspect as the woman’s former boyfriend, Leon Childs. Childs had fled in a car but was located later in the evening by police and was taken into custody, police said.
At 10:45 p.m., patrol officers responded to Barkentine Court in reference to a domestic dispute involving a family. Officers arrived and found an unidentified 55-year-old man with a laceration to the head, the result of an argument with Damon Ramos, police said. Ramos had thrown a decorative metal airplane at the victim’s head, police said. Ramos was found and arrested at the 100 block of North Maine Avenue, police said.
Both victims were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division with non-life threatening injuries.
Childs, 54, of Pleasantville, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Ramos, 29, of Atlantic City, was charged with aggravated assault.
