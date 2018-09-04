ATLANTIC CITY — Four men and two women were arrested Saturday during a police response for a large group preparing to fight, police said.
Officers responded at 6:11 p.m. to the 1300 block of Drexel Avenue for a report of a large group who were arguing and preparing to fight.
Officers dispersed the crowd when a woman told the officers that a man had pointed a handgun at her, police said.
The man was located with several others on the 1400 block of Adriatic Avenue but refused to stop for police and tried to walk away, according to police.
During the investigation as well as the fight, which included 30 to 40 people, four men and two women were arrested.
According to police:
Basil Albright, 23, of Atlantic City, was arrested after he assaulted an officer and resisted arrest. During the struggle, a bag of marijuana fell out of his pocket. Albright was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and resisting arrest.
Samantha Bowe, 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested after picking up the bag and attempting to walk away with it. She was charged with obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and possession of a CDS.
Wahid Albright, 32, of Atlantic City, was arrested after he attempted to interfere in the arrest of Albright. He was charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest.
Levar Davis, 19, of Atlantic City, was arrested after he began to shout at officers. When Davis was told to leave the area, he attempted to punch an officer, police said. Davis was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct.
Daquan Smith, 18, of Atlantic City, was arrested after he refused to stop for the investigation into being armed with a handgun. He was charged with obstruction of justice.
Chanel Green-El, 18, of Atlantic City, was arrested after she tried to later interfere in an arrest at the Public Safety Building. She was charged with obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.
Everyone charged was released on a summons with a future court date, police said.
