ATLANTIC CITY — Days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the start of an impeachment inquiry, Senator Bob Menendez, D-NJ, made an appearance at the New Jersey Democratic State Committee conference, demanding answers from the State Department as to what role they played in the ongoing whistleblower scandal that has roiled the Capitol.
President Trump is accused of procuring an investigation over the summer into the son of former vice president Joe Biden, the leading Democratic candidate in the 2020 election, from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to a whistleblower complaint released Thursday.
Trump asked Zelensky to do the administration a "favor," after mentioning how much the United States has done for the Ukraine, according to edited notes of the call released by the White House Wednesday. The administration is accused of burying documents related to the call.
"The country has now seen a glimpse of the President's conduct with a foreign leader, and the takeaway is pretty stunning," Menendez said.
Menendez appeared in a conference room at Harrah's Resort, closed off to the crowds of lanyard-wearing attendees. He took selfies with Democrats on his way to speak with reporters.
Nancy Pelosi was expected to appear later that night. She will likely arrive to amplified fanfare but field similar questions related to the impeachment inquiry's timeline and how the proceedings may further divide an already fractured voter base.
This week, Menendez said he sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demanding he testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, of which Menendez is a ranking member.
"It's unacceptable also to outsource foreign policy to a private citizen," Menendez said, referring to Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who acted as a liaison between the two administrations.
Buried in the whistleblower complaint, which was not released until Pelosi started the impeachment inquiry, was the suggestion that members of Trump's administration did not file the notes or transcripts from his call with Zelensky in the normal computer system, and it was not the first time they had done so.
"What else has the president sought, or promised, with foreign leaders?" Menendez asked. "So I have a lot of questions, a lot of questions. To start with: how did Secretary Pompeo let this happen? What did he know, and when did he know it?"
Menendez said he has not made his mind up on how he will vote in impeachment hearings. Senators act as the jury and hear both sides of the case brought against a sitting president. He said, however, that he has a lot of unanswered questions.
"This is just the beginning. We will be seeking interviews, additional witnesses, and records," he said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.