U.S. Senator Bob Menendez’s lead over Republican challenger Bob Hugin for this November’s general election is down to six points as the incumbent senator struggles to shake off the lasting damage of his corruption trial that ended in a hung jury last year, according to a new poll by Quinnipiac University.
Menendez’s lead over the Republican has shrunk by 11 points over the past five months. In those months, Hugin ran numerous ads focusing on the corruption trial and the blistering Senate Ethics Committee report which stated that Menendez "violated Senate Rules, federal law, and applicable standards of conduct” when he accepted extravagant gifts from Ophthalmologist Salomon Melgan without proper approval.
The poll found that 38 percent of Democrats in New Jersey believe that Menendez was involved in “serious wrongdoing.”
“As Menendez sees his once dominant lead whittled down to single digits, New Jersey voters are sending a clear message. They are troubled by the ethics cloud hanging over him,” Mary Snow, polling analyst for the Quinnipiac Poll, said in a statement. “While voters prefer Sen. Menendez over Republican Bob Hugin in deep blue New Jersey, they give the incumbent negative approval and favorability ratings.”
There poll also found there is a wide racial gap in New Jersey – Hugin leads by 9 points with white voters while Menendez leads by 32 points with non-white voters.
Menendez's campaign has fired back at Hugin, saying the former pharmaceutical executive purposely price-gauged his companies prime cancer drug, Revlimid, before its patent ran out and became available to generic drug makers.
Still, the effort does not appear to be taking hold yet, as Menendez continues to see his lead shrink in what is normally a solidly Democratic state.
Election day in America for the Mid-Terms is November 6.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.