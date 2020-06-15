Deborah Guerriero woke up with butterflies at 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Her five Ta-Dah! clothing stores in Ocean City were set to open for the first time with shoppers inside since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state in March.
By midafternoon, Guerriero was smiling, albeit behind a mask.
There was a consistent line of patrons waiting to get inside her store on Asbury Avenue near 9th street.
“It’s nice to see people,” Guerriero said. “Did I expect this? No, but all our regular customers came back for us.”
New Jersey shifted into stage 2 of its multiphase reopening plan Monday. Stage 2 allows outdoor dining and nonessential retail stores to open with half capacity. The stage also allows car dealerships to reopen, open houses for real estate and curbside pickup for libraries. The stage is expected to be a big boost for businesses.
“We did open up an online service,” Guerriero said, “but it’s nothing like selling to people, eye to eye.”
Businesses wondered what kinds of crowds they would have Monday. Some worried that people who feared the virus would stay away from crowds and stores.
But many shoppers said they couldn’t wait to return to their favorite establishments.
Toni Lombertino, 22, drove up the Garden State Parkway to Ta-Dah from Wildwood Crest where the South Philadelphia resident spends her summers. Lombertino and other shoppers said they relished the experience of being able to peruse a rack a clothes or try on an outfit.
“I get all my summer clothes here,” she said. “It feels really good to just walk in the store. As soon as my sister told me it was open, I said, ‘I’m going to Ocean City. I don’t care how far it is.’”
Further down on Asbury Avenue, Jennifer Barrett waited with her family for an outdoor table at Yianni’s Café.
“It’s nice to be out and feel normal again,” said Barrett, a resident of Elk Township, Gloucester County, who is vacationing outside of Sea Isle City. “I liked things quiet at home. I liked no cars driving by. I liked spending time with my family. But enough of that, I’m ready to get back out there in a safe way.”
All restaurants and businesses got a break with Monday’s weather. With sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s, conditions were near-perfect for outdoor dining or strolling from shop to shop.
“You feel some kind normalcy coming along,” said Yianni’s owner Peggy Siganos. “I think this is just a stress relief for everybody. The customers are supportive and understanding. We’re all changing our routine. We just have to take our time, take a deep breath and figure it out as we go along.”
More than 100 people lined up outside of Boscov’s department store in Egg Harbor Township before it opened at 11 a.m. Dozens of cars were in the parking lot by 10 a.m.
“It was a tremendous response from our community,” assistant store manager Janine Haines said. “We have a loyal following, and I saw a lot of familiar faces this morning.”
Boscov’s, like many businesses, took precautions to protect customers and employees from the virus.
Boscov’s usually has 50 registers open, but operated with just 17 on Monday. Hand sanitizer was available at the entrance and on columns inside the store. Many stores gave away masks or sold them for a $1. Ta-Dah planned to steam its clothes at the end of the day.
“It’s a different world,” Haines said. “We’re doing our best.”
Shahlil Gauhar of Egg Harbor Township was surprised to see the Boscov’s parking lot so crowded.
“It feels so different coming out and shopping,” he said while waiting in a Boscov’s checkout line. “I thought nobody would come, but I’m very happy. I hope everyone stays safe because there still may be some spikes (in the virus). This is fine. Nobody’s coughing.”
In the Smithville section of Galloway Township, Marshall Cramer fully opened his Country Folk and Antique Row store for the first time in months.
The sign above his store was especially apropos Monday. It read “Welcome Back.”
On the opposite side of the parking lot from Country Folk, some diners enjoyed a meal outdoors at Fred & Ethel’s Lantern Light Restaurant and Tavern.
“I’m glad to get off the couch,” Cramer said. “For three months, I’ve been doing what the governor asked me to do, lay on the couch and watch TV. It’s very tiring. I’d rather be at the store.”
Plenty of people seemed to share Cramer’s sentiment. Even a rooster strolled through the Smithville parking lot. The only problem — he wasn’t wearing a mask.
