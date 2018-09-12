Meteorologist Joe Martucci was on The Press' Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon to talk about Florence and it's impacts to South Jersey.
As of 8 a.m., Florence was a major, category 4 hurricane. Peak sustained winds are at 130 mph, with hurricane force winds extended out upwards of 70 miles from the eye. A direct strike to South Jersey will not occur. However, there will still be some indirect impacts that Joe will discuss.
You can submit questions to Joe ahead of time via his Facebook or Twitter pages. Joe will also answer questions during the broadcast.
Joe has written about Hurricane Florence all throughout the week.
Hurricane Florence is 48 hours from making landfall or stalling near the Carolina Coast. In …
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.