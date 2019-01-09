Snow storm
In Pleasantville , snow coming down hard. March 7, 2018

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

The weather community is watching two moving areas of moisture set to collide Friday and then push toward the East Coast over the weekend. Plenty of cold air will be available, as temperatures drop down into the 30s for highs starting on Thursday. 

Meteorologist Joe Martucci shares his first thoughts on the coastal storm and what it may mean for your weekend. 

Check out Joe's full forecast on the Weather page. 

