Joe Martucci speaking at an AARP Meeting

Butch Hamer looks on as he listens to AC Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci as he speaks at an AARP Meeting inside Samuel S Devico Senior Center, Middle Township on Wednesday. Jan. 9, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be at one National Night Out event near you as the country celebrates police awareness in communities. 

Download PDF National Night out in Middle Township

Joe will be at Middle Township's event, taking place on Tuesday, August 6 at Davies Sports Complex. Joe will be with Butch Hamer, a retired police officer who now runs the event, for the evening forecast and more. The forecast will be around 5 p.m., with the event running through 8 p.m. 

The New Jersey State Police will have a helicopter unit on hand, along side a Drunk Driving Obstacle Course and Mounted Patrol. 

For more information, you may contact Hamer at 609-465-8700 ext. 1915. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

