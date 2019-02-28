Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be hosting a Facebook Live at 8 a.m. Friday to cover the round of snow impacting the Friday morning commute.
Tricky traveling will be the name of the game on Friday morning, as a quick shot of snow bri…
Snow, mixed with some rain or sleet locally, will develop during the early morning hours. The wintry weather will continue through the Friday morning rush, ending during by midday. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Cumberland County during this time.
The combination of snow during the Friday morning commute has promoted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory for par…
The livestream will be hosted on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to come with questions.
