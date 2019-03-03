Meteorologist Joe Martucci Headshot
JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be hosting a Facebook Live at 8 a.m. Monday to talk about the coastal storm as it wraps up in South Jersey.

Coastal storm arrives Sunday into Monday, here's ten things to know

A mix of rain and snow will begin on Sunday afternoon, with more rain toward Cape May and more snow well inland. During the evening, a warm nose of air will move in, which likely changes the entire region to rain. Rain, heavy at times, will continue through the night. The storm will then exit during the early morning hours on Monday, changing back to snow in spots as it does. As of the time of writing, a winter storm warning is in effect for Ocean County, with a winter weather advisory in effect for Cumberland and Atlantic Counties. 

The livestream will be hosted on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to come with questions.  

Follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci on Facebook or Twitter.

Contact: 609-272-7260

JDeRosier@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDeRosier 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments