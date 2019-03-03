Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be hosting a Facebook Live at 8 a.m. Monday to talk about the coastal storm as it wraps up in South Jersey.
A mix of rain and snow will begin on Sunday afternoon, with more rain toward Cape May and more snow well inland. During the evening, a warm nose of air will move in, which likely changes the entire region to rain. Rain, heavy at times, will continue through the night. The storm will then exit during the early morning hours on Monday, changing back to snow in spots as it does. As of the time of writing, a winter storm warning is in effect for Ocean County, with a winter weather advisory in effect for Cumberland and Atlantic Counties.
The livestream will be hosted on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to come with questions.
