Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be hosting a Facebook Live at noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday to cover the snow, sleet and rain that'll come to South Jersey.
Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci will be interviewed by Joe during the 8 a.m. broadcast.
For the second week in a row, a storm will bring snow to sleet to rain to South Jersey Wednesday into Thursday. A winter weather advisory will be in effect Wednesday for all of The Press' coverage area. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely in spots. A tricky evening commute will be of concern for drivers.
The livestream will be hosted on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to come with questions.
The potential for significant snow and sleet levels are high enough for the National Weather…
