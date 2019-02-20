Meteorologist Joe Martucci Headshot
JOE MARTUCCI Press Meteorologist

Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be hosting a Facebook Live at 8 a.m. and noon on Wednesday to cover the snow, sleet and rain that'll come to South Jersey. 

Wintry mix ready to sweep through S.J., here's what you need to know

Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci will be interviewed by Joe during the 8 a.m. broadcast. 

Groundbreaking of new Vineland police station
Buy Now

Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci, had a few words at the groundbreaking on a new Police Headquarters facility located at 620 East Plum Street in Vineland on Wednesday. The anticipated completion date is Jan. 2019. Jan, 24, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

For the second week in a row, a storm will bring snow to sleet to rain to South Jersey Wednesday into Thursday. A winter weather advisory will be in effect Wednesday for all of The Press' coverage area. Minor stage coastal flooding will be likely in spots. A tricky evening commute will be of concern for drivers.

The livestream will be hosted on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to come with questions.  

Follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci on Facebook or Twitter.

Contact: 609-272-7260

JDeRosier@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDeRosier 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments