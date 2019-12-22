Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest on the Ace Your Space radio show on WVLT-FM 92.1 FM Saturday talking about the winter so far, the season ahead and more.
Listeners can tune in between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m on WVLT-FM, which covers all of Cumberland, Salem and Gloucester counties. WVLT-FM's signal also reaches much of Cape May, Burlington and Atlantic counties (view coverage map here). Alternatively, listeners may tune in online at wvlt.com.
Co-Hosts Michele Low and Chuck Schaser will be talking with Joe during the evening. "Crusin'" WVLT-FM is an oldies format station based in Vineland.
