Meteorologist Joe Martucci will presenting during two sessions of the 30th Annual Pinelands Short Course at Stockton University's main campus in Galloway on Mar. 9.
Martucci's talk, Weather in the Pinelands, will be broken down into three parts: basic meteorology, terminology and weather systems. Martucci will then discuss applying meteorological principals to the Pinelands, highlighting what makes the Pinelands unique to weather.
Examples will include the growing season, the development of frost and flash flooding. There will be a discussion of climate change and an opportunity to ask questions. Two sessions of Weather in the Pinelands will be presented.
Martucci will be one of the 36 presentations that will go on during the daylong event.
"Even after educating thousands during the past thirty years, interest in the short course continues to grow," said Nancy Wittenberg, the New Jersey Pinelands Commission's Executive Direction. "It's encouraging to see enrollment climb year after year..."
Events will be held both inside and outside. Four field trips will be done during the day, included a guided hike of Stockton's campus, two van trips to nearby outdoor places of learning, as well as a guided walk.
The event will also feature live musical performances by Denizen Pine and Gabriel Coia.
"Every year, Stockton students, faculty, and staff enjoy and learn from our 1,600 acre campus in the Pinelands National Reserve," Stockton Univeristy President Harvey Kesselman said. "As stewards of this land, we are pleased to host the Pinelands Short Course and welcome the public to share our appreciation of and expertise about this unique New Jersey resource.
To register, call 609-652-4227, or register online at www.stockton.edu/continuing-studies/conferences.html. Registration is $50 for adults, $45 for those over the age of 65 and $45 for students.
