Meet Meteorologist Joe Martucci as he shares his expertise on hurricane preparedness as a panelist for the Downbeach Community Meeting Tuesday night in Margate.
Martucci and Jim Eberwine, a retired National Weather Service forecaster, will be present to discuss what the hurricane season will bring as it ramps up. The peak of hurricane season is around Sept. 10. They will also discuss local impacts from flooding and wind to South Jersey.
Furthermore, representatives from Ventnor, Margate, Longport, the Atlantic County government, South Jersey Gas and Atlantic City Electric will be on hand to answer any questions regarding the rest of the hurricane season.
The meeting will be 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Margate City Hall, 9001 Winchester Avenue. The event is free and open to the public. The meeting will also be broadcasted on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook page.
