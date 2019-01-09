MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Meteorologist Joe Martucci will speak at an AARP event Wednesday and you are invited.
Martucci will be the featured speaker for the AARP meeting, which begins about noon.
The event will take place at the Samuel S. DeVico Senior Center, 23 Romney Place, Cape May Court House.
Chapter President Burgess “Butch” Hamer invites those interested to come to the meeting. Attendees are encouraged to bring questions for Martucci, who will explain the unique qualities of South Jersey’s climate, as well as his time at and before The Press. Joe will also be recording the weather for that evening.
