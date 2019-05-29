Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be tracking the potential for severe weather and answering your questions on Facebook Live at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
A tornado watch has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center as a line of storms threaten …
The stream will be shared on The Press' and Joe's Facebook accounts. In the event of a tornado warning, Joe will stream live as well, even outside of these times.
Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties will be in a tornado watch through 8 p.m. Thunderstorms will move east from Pennsylvania and Maryland into the evening. Not only will tornadoes not be ruled out, but large hail and damaging winds will be, too.
A waterspout was reported in Fortescue and scattered damage reports filled South Jersey as a…
On Tuesday night, Joe covered the tornado warned cell that moved through Cumberland County. That cell produced a waterspout near Fortescue.
