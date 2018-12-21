Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will host a Facebook Live show Friday at 8:15 a.m. to discuss the current multi-impact storm in South Jersey. Flooding, wind and marine alerts are all in effect on this first day of astronomical winter.
11:05 a.m. update: The coastal flood advisory has expired. The Sluice Creek in South Dennis …
The livestream will be hosted on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to come with questions and Joe sorts out the nor'easter that will impact the region Thursday into Friday morning. Any storm reports of flooding are appreciated, as well.
Areas in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have reported road and coastal flooding …
