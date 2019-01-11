Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will host a Facebook Live show Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss the developing weekend snow that will sweep through South Jersey.
The livestream will be hosted on The Press of Atlantic City's Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to come with questions. Joe will have the timing, details and an updated snow map for the system. A Code Blue is in effect for South Jersey as roads are being brined.
A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens durin…
