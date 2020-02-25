Monday’s streak of dry and mild weather will come to an end Tuesday as a weak storm system will move through. A stronger one will pass late Wednesday, ushering in chilly temperatures that will take us into the weekend.
A few rain showers, which started early in the morning, will be around. However, you won’t need the full rain gear, especially if you’ll only be outside for a few seconds or a minute at the time. The rain showers will be light. In terms of coverage.
A low-pressure system will move out of the Midwest and wring itself of moisture as it crosses the Appalachian Mountains during the day.
There will be light showers, mainly in Cape May County, until between 2 and 4 p.m. Rainfall totals will range from a few hundredths of an inch for many places to perhaps a quarter inch in Cape May.
If it’s not raining, it will be mild and cloudy, with highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday evening will be dry, but cloudy. The air will be damp on a southeasterly wind. Temperatures will fall slowly through the 40s overnight, bottoming out between 40-45 degrees.
We’ll be between that Tuesday system and another, incoming one, for Wednesday morning. We’ll start out dry, but with areas of fog. Thankfully, no coastal flooding will be expected, even with the onshore flow.
A warm front will begin to lift north Wednesday afternoon. Showers will start after noon, but they will be spotty. I believe plans not sensitive to rain will be OK. The warm front will lift late in the day, drying the region out again. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.
A cold front will march in during the evening between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. so expect a few hours worth of steady rain. While unlikely, we could get a rumble of thunder as well.
After this time, winds will switch to the northwest and howl. Temperatures will only fall into the low 40s Thursday morning, but then barely rise during the day. Toppled over garbage cans and lawn furniture will be likely, with gusts 30-40 mph. It’ll be a dry day, as the sun comes out.
For the third Friday in a row, it’ll be a cold end to the week. Starting in the seasonable mid- to upper 20s, we’ll barely get to 40 degrees.
Tack on the stiff northwest breeze and it’ll feel like below freezing. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds.
Saturday will be very similar to Friday, as well. Expect the same temperatures and feel. The difference will be that a piece of energy will move in during the afternoon. At the very least, it turns cloudy. At the most, a few snow showers, yes snow, will be around.
