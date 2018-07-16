A Middle Township man will be featured in a true crime show called “Reasonable Doubt” on the Investigation Discovery channel.
Jesse Watkins, of Whitesboro, who was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing his 18-year-old cousin Craig White in 1990, will be the subject of the episode. Prosecutors convicted Watkins in 2009 based largely on statements he made to two former lovers to whom he confessed years later.
A state appellate panel in 2016 denied Watkins’ latest appeal for post-conviction relief. Among his arguments were he had ineffective counsel.
The program, which premieres June 18, is hosted by Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva. Those being interviewed for the program include Watkins’ siblings, cousin and witnesses from the murder trial.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.