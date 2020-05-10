092819_nws_middlecrime

Middle Township police Chief Christopher Leusner said officers have to balance compassion with hard-nosed enforcement. He said at a recent meeting that officers will try to help those who are ready to address substance abuse issues.

Middle Township Police Chief Christopher M. Leusner will be participating along with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in a virtual town hall Monday to discuss law enforcement’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

To mark National Police Week, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal will host the virtual town hall meeting at 4 p.m., according to news released by the Attorney General's Office.

Monday’s virtual town hall meeting is the third in a series of virtual sessions organized under the Attorney General’s “21 County, 21st Century Community Policing Project,” said Grewal in a written statement.

The virtual town halls are a way to maintain community engagement with law enforcement despite social distancing measures necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Grewal said. The program will honor those we’ve lost and the panelists will share lessons in leadership during a crisis, he said.

Besides, Murphy, Grewal and Leusner, other officials appearing during the virtual town hall will include: Veronica Allende, director, Division of Criminal Justice; Patrick Colligan, President, New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association; and Marcus O. Hicks Esq., commissioner, New Jersey Department of Corrections.

Register to participate at:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6908093425223058444

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

