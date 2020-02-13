MIDDLE TOWNSHIP - Police would like the public's help in finding an 83-year-old man, who was last seen on Feb. 2.
William Ingram was reported as a missing person to the police on Feb. 12.
Ingram was last seen when he left the Court House Diner heading towards the bus stop near Cape Regional Medical Center, police said.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township man picked up a boy and attempted to solicit sexual favors from…
Ingram uses a wheel chair for mobility and has expressed interest in traveling out of state, possibly to New York City, police said. Ingram has no known relatives in the area, police said.
Anyone with information can contact the police department at 609-465-8700.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.