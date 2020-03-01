MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for a man reported missing on Saturday and considered endangered, the Middle Township Police Department said.
Herman Hansen was last seen Saturday, Feb. 29, around 5 p.m., wearing a tan Carhartt-style work jacket and blue jeans, police said. He was running into a wooded area near Evoy Funeral Home in Lower Township, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Hansen's whereabouts is asked to call the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700.
