MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are requesting the public's help in locating a missing man, and special focus is being paid to the Rio Grande section of the township in their search.
Salvatore Abbracciamento, 48, stands around 5'10 and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen with a blue travel suitcase, a brown bag and a black backpack.
Anyone with information regarding Abbracciamento's whereabouts is asked to contact Middle Township's Detective's Division at 609-465-8700.
