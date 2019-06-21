A Cape May County resident who was a Pinelands commissioner from 2008 to 2015 has again been nominated to the state panel by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Robert Jackson, whom Gov. Chris Christie replaced after Jackson voted against a South Jersey Gas pipeline, is a resident of Middle Township and a former mayor of West Cape May.
"The governor has made another great nomination for the Pinelands Commission, nominating Bob Jackson," said Pinelands Preservation Alliance Executive Director Carleton Montgomery.
Jackson was the only black Pinelands commissioner when Christie replaced him.
Montgomery said Jackson had served with distinction until being replaced by Ocean City Councilman Bob Barr. Barr recently resigned.
Jackson is the fifth nomination Murphy has made to the commission. He nominated Theresa Lettman in January, Jessica Rittler Sanchez and Jennifer Coffey in May, and reappointed environmental attorney Ed Lloyd in May.
The state Senate must approve the governor's nominations.
On May 15, Murphy also appointed Richard H. Prickett to serve as chairman of the commission, replacing Burlington County representative Sean Earlen in the leadership role. Prickett voted against the pipeline, which ultimately gained commission approval, while Earlen supported it.
Plans for the pipeline, set to travel from Maurice River Township to the B.L. England power plant in Upper Township, are likely dead. Earlier this year, plant owners, frustrated over legal challenges, decided not to repower it as a natural gas plant. It closed in May.
