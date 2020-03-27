MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The township is making the most of the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
On Friday night, residents will gather on their respective porches for the Middle Township Front Porch Social (Distance) Hour. They're encouraged to go outside and greet their neighbors while maintaining a safe distance from one another.
Mayor Tim Donohue first suggested the idea on the Facebook page "Middle Township CoronaVirus Info Group."
"While we should be 'physically' distancing, we need to remain the vibrant, sharing, caring community that makes Middle Township so great," Donohue said in a post. "Grab your favorite beverage and safely gather your fellow shelter-in-placers."
