Jesse Watkins

Jesse Watkins appears in Cape May County Superior Court for sentencing Friday for the murder of Middle Township resident Craig White in 1990.

 DALE GERHARD

A Middle Township man will be featured in a true crime show called “Reasonable Doubt” on the Investigation Discovery channel.

Jesse Watkins, of Whitesboro, who was sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing his 18-year-old cousin Craig White in 1990, will be the subject of the episode. Prosecutors convicted Watkins in 2009 based largely on statements he made to two former lovers to whom he confessed years later.

A state appellate panel in 2016 denied Watkins’ latest appeal for post-conviction relief. Among his arguments were he had ineffective counsel.

The program, which premieres June 18, is hosted by Chris Anderson and Fatima Silva. Those being interviewed for the program include Watkins’ siblings, cousin and witnesses from the murder trial.

Contact: 609-272-7258

mreil@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmaxreil

I’ve written for multiple publications including Levittown Now, Passyunk Post, Philadelphia Neighborhoods,Temple News and JUMP Magazine. I’ve covered arts, entertainment, business, music, sports and local government. Experienced in videography.

