Middle Township police are investigating a stabbing that took place Sept. 8 at the Rio Grande Mobile Home Park, according to police.
Police responded at 3:43 a.m. for a reported stab victim and found Andrew Wells, 41, of Rio Grande, lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds throughout his body, police said.
Wells was provided emergency medical aid and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Middle Township Police Department’s Uniformed Patrol Division, Major Crimes Unit and Street Crime’s Unit identified three subjects responsible for the stabbing, including Harry Angstadt Jr., 27, of Rio Grande, James Donnelly, 24, of North Cape May and Christopher Fox, 22, of Rio Grande, according to police.
Judge Marian Ragusa issued warrants for all three men and they were each charged with second degree aggravated assault and second degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, police said.
Fox and Donnelly were both arrested and ultimately lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center. Angstadt Jr. has not been located, police said.
