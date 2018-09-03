The Middle Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on Aug. 25 at 8:45 p.m. at the Family Dollar store in Rio Grande, according to police.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the man who they said stole cash from the register and threatened to shoot the cashier with a gun, police said.
Police said the cashier did not see a gun during the robbery and that the man fled on foot.
