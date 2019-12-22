We’ll be riding sunshine and dry times for the next couple of days, as high pressure continues to bring the gift of good travel weather.
Temperatures Monday morning will be fairly pleasant, starting around 32 degrees inland, with upper 30s at the shore. Just a light jacket will do heading out. There’ll be areas of fog with the sunshine.
The light jacket will be all you need throughout the day, too. Winds will actually be calm to start, switching to a gentle westerly breeze into the afternoon. Either way, those are both good wind directions (or lack of) to squeeze out as much weak December sunshine as possible for us. High temperatures will sit in the mid-50s for Millville and the mainland, with Surf City and the shore around 50.
It’ll be a very comfortable winter evening for being out and about for any Hanukkah plans or last-minute Christmas shopping.
Temperatures will slide through the 40s under a mainly clear sky. Come Tuesday morning, we will be near 30 on the mainland, with upper 30s at the shore.
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be nearly the same. The only visitor from the North Pole will be Santa. There’ll be no arctic outbreaks to speak of. In fact, we’ll have Pacific air waft into the region, courtesy of the jet stream that goes from Baja California up into the Northern Plains and then into New England. Being south of the jet stream, we get the milder air.
Highs will be at or just around 50 degrees both afternoons. Sunshine will be plentiful, though moreso on Tuesday. Given the dry weather, traveling should be a breeze and the only problems areas, weather-wise, to speak of nationwide are in the Southeastern coast and the desert Southwest.
So air travel will largely be good.
Moving forward to the first day of Kwanzaa, we’ll have a weak cold front pass through the region Thursday evening and into Friday. Dry breeds dry, as I like to say, and no rain will be present.
However, there will be a good amount of cloud cover during the day. Highs will be seasonable both days, in the upper 40s to near 50.
High pressure will slide offshore Saturday. That’ll change our wind direction to the southwest, and we’ll have a bump in temperatures as a result. Expect a mild day as we’ll solidly be in the 50s.
So when will our dry streak come to an end? Sunday looks to be our best chance. A cold front will collapse on top of the high pressure system. It’s too early to talk timing, but I’d imagine we will get some rain for part of the day.
