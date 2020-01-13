Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The mild times will keep on rolling for much of the week. However, a much anticipated change to a wintry pattern will be on the way for the weekend, with a storm coming along with it.
Temperatures Tuesday morning are not in the 60s like Sunday morning or even the mid- to upper 40s like Monday morning. However, starting out in the 35-40 degree range, like we will Tuesday, will still be about 10 degrees above average for this time of the year. It’ll be fairly cloudy, with a front sitting in the Virginias. A weak system will move along this corridor.
That will yield a few rain showers after noon Tuesday. They won’t be everywhere and won’t be a washout, but most of us will see some wet weather during the p.m. hours. High temperatures will be just around 50.
Between 7 and 9 p.m., the showers will exit. Clouds will remain overnight, which will keep us mild. The result will be 40s for the evening and a low near 40 come Wednesday morning.
High pressure will build back in from the Midwest for Wednesday. The sky will open up for sunshine, and it’ll be quite pleasant for a run on the boardwalk, taking care of outdoor projects or after-school activities. Highs will rise into the mid-50s, slightly cooler at the shore.
By this point, we should be in the top 5 for the warmest starts to the month in recorded history (back to the 1940s). However, times will be changing. The first step back toward a wintry pattern will be Wednesday night. A cold front will pass through. Most of the rain will stay to the north, but a shower or two will be possible after midnight to about 6 a.m. Thursday.
In its wake will be strong northwest winds, sustaining 20-25 mph. Wind gusts will be 35-45, highest at the shore. Secure loose objects. The shore may see a downed tree limb or a brief power outage during the day. Temperatures will peak around 50 in the morning before an afternoon drop off. You’ll want the winter jacket for the evening. Wind chills will likely be below freezing just after dark. After midnight, it’ll feel like the teens.
Saturday’s teasing taste of spring weather broke temperature records across South Jersey.
That brings us to the end of the week. Most of Friday will be dry. Highs will be seasonable, just around 40. The wintry excitement will be Friday night into Saturday, as a storm system moves from Kansas to the Great Lakes to New England.
We’ll give it another day to confirm, but some snow does look likely. Right now, I’m favoring a snow to rain to a little back end snow event. It should mostly be rain, though.
Also, I know I was away from the column from the past couple of days but wow, what a weekend. We set record highs both weekend days and reached 70 for just the 10th time in January in recorded history at Atlantic City International Airport. Hope you took plenty of time to enjoy!
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
