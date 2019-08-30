NORTHFIELD — During the overnight hours Tuesday through Friday, Mill Road will be closed for road work between Route 9 and Shore Road.
There will be a detour from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to make way for work by the New Jersey American Water Company, according to Linda Gilmore, public information officer for Atlantic County.
Residents nearby will have access to their properties, Gilmore said. Drivers are advised to follow the posted detour. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist.
