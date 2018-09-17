A lane on Mill Road in Absecon will be closed throughout the week, according to Atlantic County.
The southbound lane of Mill Road will be detoured between New Jersey Avenue and White Horse Pike starting Tuesday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 21, according to the release.
The lane will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with weather permitting, the release said.
Motorists may experience minor delays and should plan travel time accordingly or find another route, according to the release.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.