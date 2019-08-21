MILLVILLE — The City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to turn down payment in lieu of taxes extension for the New Jersey Motorsports Park after listening to residents telling them to vote no for more than an hour.
New Jersey Motorsports Park, which has been operating a racecourse since 2008 on Dividing Creek Road, was seeking to a payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, extension from 15 years to 30 years. The current 15-year agreement expires Dec. 31, 2023.
At least 18 residents spoke, an overwhelming majority of them told the five commission members to vote no for various reasons.
"Where are the jobs the track promised? The broken promise voids the abatement," said Kirk Hewitt, 61, a city resident. "The promise of jobs was the basis of the original PILOT, which ends on Dec. 31, 2023. Why is it so important for a new PILOT now?"
The meeting room was filled with about 150 people. When the meeting started, it was not clear the commissioners would vote against the PILOT. During the public hearing, some residents said they thought the commissioners made up their minds already and that the public comment was just perfunctory.
There were residents who were concerned that even if the commissioners voted down the PILOT extension to 30 years, the same meeting agenda included the first reading for a 25-year PILOT extension.
Some residents were worried the commissioners would consider that an acceptable compromise.
The end result of the meeting was that the city's chief financial officer Marcella D. Shepard would put on the city's website the money paid past year by New Jersey Motorsports Park to the city, the county and the school district.
The resolution to extend the motorsports park's PILOT to the 25-year mark was tabled until the commission's Sept. 3 meeting.
At the Sept. 3 meeting, New Jersey Motorsports Park representatives will make a presentation to the commissioners and the community. They attended Tuesday's meeting, but after listening to residents criticize them for more than an hour, they declined the invitation to make a presentation.
