MILLVILLE — A Millville man was charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car into a tree and two telephone poles Wednesday night, causing power outages in parts of the city, according to Millville Police Captain Ross Hoffman.
A 1999 Chrysler, driven by Leroy Hutchinson, 55, left the road near the 600 block of South 3rd Street around 9:11 p.m. and struck a tree and two telephone poles, Hutchinson said. The resulting power outages impacted areas in the southside of Millville up to Broad Street, according to a release from the department.
Hutchinson was taken by ambulance to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for evaluation. He was later issued motor vehicle summonses for driving while intoxicated, driving without a license and reckless driving, Hoffman said.
