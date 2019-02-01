BRIDGETON – A Millville man was found guilty Thursday in the 2015 killing of his estranged wife and her three-month old child.
In 2015, family members of Neidy Ramirez and her daughter Genesis told Vineland police they couldn’t contact or find the two. Ramirez’ car was found abandoned along exit 45 on New Jersey Route 55.
Following a missing persons investigation, police determined Ricardo Carrillo-Santiago killed his estranged wife and her daughter at their Vineland apartment and dumped their bodies at a nearby game preserve in Fairfield, where they were later recovered.
Previously, officials said the child died from injuries sustained from violent kneeing and crushing of her chest.
A Cumberland County jury found Carrillo-Santiago guilty Thursday on two counts of 1st degree murder, both with aggravating circumstances, and two counts of 2nd degree unlawful disposal of human remains. He faces life in prison with no possibility of parole.
Erin Serpico contributed to this report.
