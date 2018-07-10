A 60-year-old Cumberland County man is in critical condition after contracting a rare bacterial infection from the waters of Matts Landing, according to his daughter Dilena Perez-Dilan.
Perez-Dilan said that on July 2, hours after crabbing in his favorite spot on the Maurice River, her father Angel Perez of Millville noticed that his limbs began to swell and he broke out in blisters and scarring.
When Perez started hallucinating, Perez-Dilan said her father was taken to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. There it was determined he was in need of immediate surgery and transferred to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. By the time Perez arrived at Cooper, his right leg was black as he lost blood pressure, according to Perez-Dilan. She said she watched her father plead with doctors to not amputate his legs. His kidneys also failed, but despite this, Perez's tissue samples were coming back clean.
It was not until the culture tests came back that Perez was diagnosed with vibrio necrotizing fasciitis, a bacteria contractible through warm, salt water.
"It made sense with the type of water he was in," says Perez-Dilan, knowing that the water of the Maurice River held some sort of hazard when both her father's friend and cousin returned from the crabbing trip with less-severe skin infections.
"Vibrio necrotizing fasciitis can be different though it usually is contracted through the consumption of sellfish and is passed with antibiotics within three to four days," said Megan Sheppard, Health Officer with the Cumberland County Department of Health.
Perez is one of the 205 national cases in which the bacteria enters the bloodstream through a wound and creates "complicated health issues," according to Sheppard.
"Various types of bacteria exist naturally in water, regardless of water quality," Larry Hajna, a spokesman for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, told The Press of Atlantic City Tuesday.
According to Perez-Dilan, Perez "always" goes to Matt's Landing for crabbing, commonly accompanied by family and friends due to his Parkinson's disease.
Perez-Dilan now advises people to stay out of the water and hopes someone will "be responsible and keep the community safe."
Sheppard advises anyone exposed to non-bathing water to cover and clean wounds if exposure cannot be avoided altogether. If a fever, redness or swelling is noticed, seek treatment immediately.
"In any type of water, understand that your body is exposed," says Sheppard. "It's important to know if you're healthy and to use caution."
