MAYS LANDING - An Atlantic County grand jury returned a six-count indictment Tuesday against Leon Green, of Millville, for the murder of one male and the attempted murder of another male, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
The prosecutor's office said Green, 27, was indicted on the following charges:
First-degree attempted murder.
Third-degree aggravated assault / attempt to cause bodily injury with a deadly weapon.
Second-degree possession of a firearm for unlawful purposes.
Second-degree possession of a handgun without a permit.
First-degree murder.
Second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.
On June 1, Atlantic City police officers responded to a call for a male who had been shot at the Fox Manor Hotel on Pacific Avenue. Upon arrival, they located Yusef Abdullah, 22, of Atlantic City, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, the prosecutor's office said.
Upon further investigation, it was learned the intended target of the shooting had been James Waugh, 27, of Atlantic City. Waugh did not suffer an injury in the shooting, but Abdullah died from his injuries nearly six weeks later on July 8, the prosecutor's office said.
The investigation was a cooperative effort between the Atlantic City Police Department and the prosecutor's office. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Danielle S. Buckley represents the state in the matter.
