CAMDEN — A Millville man was sentenced Thursday to 87 months in prison for threatening to murder former U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo and members of the Congressman’s staff.
Joseph Brodie, 40, was previously convicted in Camden federal court on two counts of making threats to officials, officers and employees of the United States, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
Brodie made a telephone threat to murder LoBiondo’s chief of staff and an email threat to murder LoBiondo, his chief of staff, his veterans affairs liaison, and all of the other staff of the Mays Landing office, Carpenito said.
During the hearing Thursday, the court determined that over the course of the prosecution, Brodie had obstructed justice and that there also was evidence to show he had intended to carry out his threats, Carpenito said.
In the spring of 2017, Brodie reached out to LoBiondo seeking assistance with the medical care and treatment that Brodie was receiving from the Veterans Administration, according to court documents.
Over the course of the next few months, Brodie spoke and corresponded with the congressman’s veterans affairs liaison and a caseworker, both of whom assisted him with appointments and meetings regarding his medical care, according to court documents.
On Sept. 19, 2017, Brodie contacted the congressman’s office and spoke to the chief of staff on the phone. Brodie wanted the chief of staff to arrange a meeting with the congressman, but the chief of staff refused.
During this phone call, Brodie became angry and ultimately threatened the life of the chief of staff — calling him “a dead man,” Carpenito said.
Approximately an hour and a half later, Brodie sent an email to the congressman’s veterans’ affairs liaison as well as the caseworker, threatening their lives as well as the lives of the congressman and his staff in the Mays Landing Office, Carpenito said.
In the email, Brodie stated that he wanted to meet the congressman “face to face,” and he pointed out “how easy” it was to find the congressman’s Mays Landing office, Carpenito said.
Brodie also attached a terrain map of the area, with the area around the congressman’s office enlarged for detail and a red pinpoint location marker on the office.
Writing about the map, Brodie stated, “(i)t even shows the environment and surrounding terrain, parking lots, wooded areas, etc., (like the kind a highly trained combat infantryman would use)," according to Carpenito.
On the same day as the threats, Brodie sent text messages to his fiancée stating: “I threaten the life of a congressman’s chief of staff. I’m pretty sure the Secret Service are going to investigate,” according to Carpenito.
Brodie also wrote that he was “prepared” for any law enforcement officers who might respond to his home, Carpenito said.
Brodie wrote, “I’ll give them a chance to leave. If not, it’ll be "First Blood Part II" ... (if you never saw that Rambo movie),” Carpenito said.
Brodie also wrote, “I won’t surrender. It’s not in me,” Carpenito said.
The same day, Brodie spoke to his fiancée on the phone and told her that he was going to travel to an address in New Jersey, that he had GPS coordinates in his car, that he was going to kill LoBiondo’s chief of staff, and that there was going to be a “blood bath,” Carpenito said.
One week later, in a statement recorded by the FBI, Brodie confessed to having made the phone threat to the chief of staff on Sept. 19, 2017, and to having sent the email threat on Sept. 19, 2017, Carpenito said.
The evidence showed that at the time Brodie made these threats, Brodie owned several firearms and a large amount of ammunition at his home, Carpenito said.
A 87-month prison sentence equals 7 years and three months.
