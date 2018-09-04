MILLVILLE — A standoff between police and a man who threatened to shoot at them forced a neighborhood evacuation and lasted more than 14 hours before ending with his arrest Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Stacy and Brandon Fish, who are neighbors next door, said they were told to evacuate their home Monday and remained out on the street through the night.
Officers responded to assist medical responders at 5:30 p.m. Monday at a house in the 300 block of F Street, according to a statement issued Tuesday by city police.
Andrew Wildermuth, 32, a resident on the block, became increasingly irate and threatened to shoot anyone attempting to make contact with him, police said. Wildermuth then went back into his home. Neighboring houses were evacuated as a safety precaution, police said.
City police said the State Police TEAMS Unit attempted to negotiate with Wildermuth, but he continued to be uncooperative.
The standoff lasted until about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday when the TEAMS unit entered the residence and Wildermuth was taken into custody without further incident, police said.
Residents were watching the scene unfold into Tuesday morning.
"The ambulance got called yesterday to come see him and they thought he was going to hurt himself," Brandon Fish said. "He just didn’t want to leave, and it turned out to be all this. And they just now got him out this morning without hurting him."
Wildermuth was transported to Inspira Medical Center to be evaluated. He had not left the hospital as of late Tuesday afternoon, city police Lt. Ross Hoffman said.
No weapon was recovered when Wildermuth was apprehended, but he was charged with two counts of making terroristic threats, Hoffman said.
