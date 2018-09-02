042818_nws_demo 2
A worker watches as demolition of the condemed buiding at 109 East Main Street in Millville, next to Jim's Lunch, continues on Friday, April 27, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

MILLVILLE — The popular city restaurant that's been closed since March after the adjacent building had to be torn down says it's coming back. 

Jim's Lunch, located at 105 E Main Street in Millville, posted Thursday afternoon to Facebook that they anticipate re-opening by Columbus Day.

"Looks like we are going to be able to open on Columbus day as usual, give or take a week either way," the post said. "We’ll keep you updated as we complete the work necessary to reopen."

In April, demolition crews began tearing down the crumbling adjacent East Main Street building next to the eatery after delays due to asbestos worker safety. The estimated cost of demolition was $1.2 million. 

In March, city code officials and the Fire Department responded to the area and found evidence the condemned building that shared a wall with Jim's Lunch was starting to deteriorate.

Support structures were put in place to mitigate debris if the building were to collapse before demolition. As a result, the restaurant was closed until further notice.

"Just wanted to let everyone know that we will be back in business soon," the post said. "Thanks for all your continued support. We can’t wait to see all of our customers."

