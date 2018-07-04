Millville police
MILLVILE — A teen on a bicycle was critically injured when he was struck by an SUV Tuesday afternoon, city police said.

Police responded about 2 p.m. to the 300 block of South Second Street for a report of a car crash involving a juvenile. Lt. Ross Hoffman said an investigation revealed the driver, a 36-year-old Millville woman, was driving a Dodge SUV southbound, when a 14-year boy riding his bike in the same direction enter the lane of traffic and was struck.

The teen was flown by helicopter to Copper health System in Camden in critical condition. Police said the accident is under investigation and traffic summonses have not been issued at this time.

— Lauren Carroll

