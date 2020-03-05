A clipper system will merge into a coastal storm far offshore Friday into the evening.
While just a glancing blow will be dealt to South Jersey, there will be some coastal flooding, rain, wind and maybe some elusive wintry weather to come.
Clouds will be fairly thick to start Friday. Temperatures will be around 32 on the mainland and the upper 30s at the shore.
Rain will develop Friday morning to our west, as the bond between the pair of storms starts. Between noon and 2 p.m., though, that rain will move in.
Any outdoor activities will be best during the morning.
Expect intervals of rain and dry time for the afternoon. Winds will begin to pick up out of the northeast.
Sustained winds of 20-25 mph will be likely at the shore, with gusts up to 45 mph. The mainland will just be breezy, but winds at this speed will continue until Saturday morning. High temperatures will be seasonable, in the upper 40s.
Going into the evening, rain will continue and likely be more widespread than the afternoon.
The center of the low pressure will be positioned about 250 miles to the east. Winds will flip to the north and then the northwest, and that will drag colder air in.
After midnight, there is the potential for rain to change to snow, mainly in places like Hammonton. The later after midnight it gets, the better the chance, but also the less moisture available to work with as precipitation will end between 4 and 7 a.m.
Honestly, it’s about a 25% chance. Even if it did, the wet and warm ground would mean it likely wouldnt’ stick except for on grass. Temperatures early Saturday morning will range from around 32 inland to mid-30s at the shore. Perhaps a few tenths of an inch are measured.
The biggest impact from this event may be Saturday morning. Minor stage coastal flooding will be expected during the high tides (6 to 9 a.m.). If your street usually floods, it will this time. Road closures will be likely in a few spots, but no damage to our homes or businesses will be expected.
Otherwise, Saturday will be a dry day. Winds in the morning will make it feel like the 20s during this time, but they will subside. In the sun, it will feel pretty mild in the afternoon, despite highs in the upper 40s.
Temperatures will then revert to where they have been for much of the winter, above average. It will be a comfortable Sunday, with loads of sun to go around. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest at the New Jersey Coastal Coalit…
Spring fever will then try to burst out Monday. A large high-pressure system off the Southeast coast will pump in air from the Gulf of Mexico. The result will be T-shirt weather for most of us. Say hello to mid-60s for highs, with the shore in the upper 50s.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.