An earthquake was recorded about 37 miles off the coast of Brigantine and Absecon Island Saturday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, the 2.09 magnitude earthquake occurred around 5:49 a.m. The event was to the east-southeast of the Atlantic County community.
The quake was recorded as occurring 4.34 miles underground.
Currently, the USGS website has not received reports from citizens who may have felt the earthquake. Magnitudes between 1.0 and 3.0 are often not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.
The most recent earthquake before this to rumble in South Jersey was on June 21. This was a 1.6 magnitude earthquake, with its epic center on land in Southampton, Burlington County.
You may not have noticed, but a magnitude 1.6 earthquake hit South Jersey early Thursday morning.
